  4. Residential quarter Un petit bijou superbe appartement de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$558,991
02/04/2025
$558,991
25/02/2025
$560,583
05/02/2025
$551,429
01/01/2025
$553,419
8
ID: 24016
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH RE/MAX Hadera offers a superb apartment in the centre of Hadera, very well located, close to the Beth Habad Francophone, the French bakery, shopping centres, buses, schools... Beautiful 3 rooms on the fourth floor of a recent building (6 years old), facing South East, bright, luxurious, with a beautiful living room, a kosher kitchen with a central island, a terrace, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Air conditioning, secure room, elevator. In the basement a private cellar and a private parking space. Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui. Beezrat Hashem Beya'had Nenatsea'h!

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel

