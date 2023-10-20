Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Superb property 7 rooms of 270 m2 built on a plot 470 m2
5 bedrooms including 2 parental suites
Large living space with beautiful ceiling height, very bright with living room, living room and luxurious American cuisine.
Brilliantly designed house up to the smallest details by a renowned architect with high-end construction standards and finishes.
Excellent directions
Fortified room – Storage space
Separated housing unit with independent entrance that can also be used as a clinic, office or workshop.
Magnificent garden invested and maintained with pool sheltered from the eyes.
2 covered parking spaces.
Especially adapted to a large family looking for exceptional living comfort in the heart of an authentic Jewish environment.
Nearby: neighbourhood shopping centre, cultural activity centre, schools, parks and gardens, train station and quick access to motorway 2/4.
Close to Cesarea, its walks and beautiful beaches.
Location on the map
Or Akiva, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland .
Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…