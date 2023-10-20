  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Or Akiva
  4. Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel

Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel

Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,63M
02/04/2025
$1,63M
16/02/2025
$1,63M
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25038
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Or Akiva

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Superb property 7 rooms of 270 m2 built on a plot 470 m2 5 bedrooms including 2 parental suites Large living space with beautiful ceiling height, very bright with living room, living room and luxurious American cuisine. Brilliantly designed house up to the smallest details by a renowned architect with high-end construction standards and finishes. Excellent directions Fortified room – Storage space Separated housing unit with independent entrance that can also be used as a clinic, office or workshop. Magnificent garden invested and maintained with pool sheltered from the eyes. 2 covered parking spaces. Especially adapted to a large family looking for exceptional living comfort in the heart of an authentic Jewish environment. Nearby: neighbourhood shopping centre, cultural activity centre, schools, parks and gardens, train station and quick access to motorway 2/4. Close to Cesarea, its walks and beautiful beaches.

Location on the map

Or Akiva, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$966,296
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$632,025
Residential quarter Ecologique et moderne dans le nouveau quartier d hertzliya 100 m avec 20 m de terrasse privee
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,949
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$924,161
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe propriete familiale avec piscine pour un budget raisonnable dans l une des plus belles regions d israel
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,63M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland . Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove
Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove
Netanya, Israel
from
$541,013
Small apartment of 3 rooms located on the 6th floor very bright. Renove two years ago. a 1/4 h at feet of the sea Prosecution. elevator. Miklat in the building. lots of charm
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot, Renovated 2 years ago Price : 2 500 000sh (This price does not in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications