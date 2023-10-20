  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Neuf proche tram

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$952,251
06/06/2025
$952,251
30/04/2025
$969,105
;
5
Address
Params
Description
ID: 25816
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Exceptional situation! This 4P, completely renovated in a beautiful building, is ideally located, near the central station, of two tram lines (the second being installed), close to the shops of Canfei Necharim, in the heart of a lively and dynamic district (Merkaz Harav, Ma'hon Meir...). The apartment was perfectly designed by a private architect, master suite, balcony, beautiful equipped kitchen, exceptional price, it is a matter to be seized!!!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications