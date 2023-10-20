  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Maison a vendre yemin moshe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,90M
02/04/2025
$3,90M
17/02/2025
$3,92M
08/01/2025
$3,82M
;
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 24452
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the first quarter outside the walls of Jerusalem In the heart of Yemen Moshe district, historic house with high ceilings and lots of stamp, House on two levels 300 m2. A large terrace of about 30 m2 with panoramic view Requires total renovation 13900000 shekels

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

