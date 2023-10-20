Residential quarter Semi detached house in ramat denya neighborhood

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The property in question is a well-maintained semi-detached house situated on a quiet and private street within the Ramat Danya nearby, located in the southwestern part of Jerusalem, near the Malcha Mall. This area lies strategically between the Beit Vegan, Kiryat HaYovel, and Ramat Sharet neighborhoods, at an elevation of 770 meters above sea level. As of the conclusion of 2024, the Madlan Index has identified Ramat Denya as the best neighborhood in Jerusalem. The area is distinguished by its high-quality construction standards and superior housing infrastructure, making it a sweet-after location for residents seeing both security and quality living.
Key details:
- Interior size: 240 m2 (cross furnace levels)
- Outdoor area: 150 m2 (incl. 40 m2 terrace, an additional 30 m2 rooftop terrace, and 80 m2 courtyard)
- Bedrooms: 5 (included a spacious en-suite with a walk-in closet and a bathroom)
- Study
- Separate utility room
- Full bathrooms: 3
- Custom-made kitchen, equipped with an oven, store, and fishwasher
- Custom-made carpentry wall offices in every room
- Underfloor heating
- Air conditioning on each floor
- Storage: 2
- Two covered parking spaces
- With a storage room and a range of high-end features, this property representatives a rare chance to acquire a premium home in a premium location.
Please contact us for additional details.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
