Residential quarter Semi detached house in ramat denya neighborhood

from
$3,31M
11/05/2025
$3,31M
02/04/2025
$3,34M
;
10
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25575
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
The property in question is a well-maintained semi-detached house situated on a quiet and private street within the Ramat Danya nearby, located in the southwestern part of Jerusalem, near the Malcha Mall. This area lies strategically between the Beit Vegan, Kiryat HaYovel, and Ramat Sharet neighborhoods, at an elevation of 770 meters above sea level. As of the conclusion of 2024, the Madlan Index has identified Ramat Denya as the best neighborhood in Jerusalem. The area is distinguished by its high-quality construction standards and superior housing infrastructure, making it a sweet-after location for residents seeing both security and quality living. Key details: - Interior size: 240 m2 (cross furnace levels) - Outdoor area: 150 m2 (incl. 40 m2 terrace, an additional 30 m2 rooftop terrace, and 80 m2 courtyard) - Bedrooms: 5 (included a spacious en-suite with a walk-in closet and a bathroom) - Study - Separate utility room - Full bathrooms: 3 - Custom-made kitchen, equipped with an oven, store, and fishwasher - Custom-made carpentry wall offices in every room - Underfloor heating - Air conditioning on each floor - Storage: 2 - Two covered parking spaces - With a storage room and a range of high-end features, this property representatives a rare chance to acquire a premium home in a premium location. Please contact us for additional details.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
