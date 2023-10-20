  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse neuf de 5 pieces 156m2 terrasse 41m2 kiriat yovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
05/03/2025
;
6
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23469
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Penthouse 5 rooms 156m2 with terrace of 41m2 in new building Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Penthouses of 5 rooms on the 20th floor, area of 156m2 with beautiful terrace between 41 and 52 m2 Including 1 cellar and 2 parking spaces Price from 6.200.000 sh This price does not include our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us immediately at the following numbers: 054 946 1963 Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$640,452
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$727,531
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre rue kibbutz galuyot baka- jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$980,341
Residential quarter Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
Other complexes
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$755,621
Beautiful 4 rooms of 92 m2 at the cadastre rue hanauh Albek with balcony of 8,5 m2 partly soucah located on the 5th floor with a splendid view of the walls of jerusalem, elevator + a cellar and 2 parking spaces free of charge
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur du centre ville
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur du centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,23M
Authentic house, in the center of town, quiet, full of charm, high ceilings, large garden (100 m2), renovated, immediate
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications