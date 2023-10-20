Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
$2,56M
20/04/2025
$2,56M
02/04/2025
$2,72M
8
Media Media
ID: 25561
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Spacious apartment in Kiryat Shmuel! Address : Rue Arave Berlin, Kiryat Shmuel Area : 139 m2 + terrace of 70 m2 Beautiful view of the Knesset Private car park This bright and spacious apartment is a rare opportunity! It is fully renovated, offering the possibility to accommodate your needs. Located in a sought after area, it enjoys an excellent location, close to all amenities.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

