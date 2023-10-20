Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Spacious apartment in Kiryat Shmuel!
Address : Rue Arave Berlin, Kiryat Shmuel
Area : 139 m2 + terrace of 70 m2
Beautiful view of the Knesset
Private car park
This bright and spacious apartment is a rare opportunity! It is fully renovated, offering the possibility to accommodate your needs. Located in a sought after area, it enjoys an excellent location, close to all amenities.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED,
Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level
Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East
One bathroom + 2 Wc
Rare product
Don't miss it!
This is a brand new apartment in the sought after area of Ramat Aviv Gimel. Located in a 19-story tower on Ahimeir Street, this apartment offers 85 m2 of living space with a terrace of 15 m2. Designed by architect Avner Yashar, the tower features upscale amenities such as an outdoor swimming…
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues.
Located in a quiet street, this …