Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf

from
$1,26M
02/03/2025
$1,26M
10/02/2025
$1,25M
01/01/2025
$1,25M
;
8
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24041
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the Moshava in a building of new character, large entrance hall, new apartment, parking, 3 air directions, balcony soucca, suitable for disabled people, immediate entrance

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Agency
