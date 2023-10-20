Residential quarter Dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Very beautiful Penthouse 6 pieces. ( 273 m2 arnona) Alone. Very invested. Security room. 2 beautiful terraces soucca. New Neot Sade neighborhood. 2 underground parking spaces. 1 cellar. Shabbatic elevator. Country club has two steps.
a terrace of 120 m2 living area and 30 m2 kitchen side. li…
This exceptional property, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, is a historic and eclectic building originally designed in 1926 by Yehuda Magidovich, the city's first chief engineer and key figure in its architectural heritage. Recognized as part of the White Town of Tel Aviv and designated for…