  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl

Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
20/02/2026
$1,32M
27/05/2025
$1,18M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 26192
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
THREE THREE PIECES IN SIZE OF AN IMMEUBLE RECENT BEL. INCLUDE A BALCONY IN THE SALON AND A TERRASS IN THE ROOM. 5th STYLE WITH PARKING. NEAR ALL COFFEE AND AVERAGE TRADE

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Haut standing
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$987,525
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
You are viewing
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Show all Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-Wes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue vue sur la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,11M
In the Ramat Hanasi district of Bat Yam, just 19 minutes from the sea, 3 minutes from the shopping centre and 3 minutes from the tram. Excellent location for traditionalists. The 18-year-old building includes an elevator for the Sabbath. Sun terrace and sea view. Large 5 1/2 room apartment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications