  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Duplex Elegant au nord ancien de tel aviv

Residential quarter Duplex Elegant au nord ancien de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
20/02/2026
$2,11M
07/06/2025
$1,89M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 26308
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the popular area of the ancient North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street — a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and transport — discover a beautiful 4 bedroom duplex for sale : 100 m2 + 20 m2 sunny terrace Main floor: spacious living room, modern kitchen, guest toilet, and large terrace of 20 m2 facing facade On the lower floor: 3 bedrooms including a master suite, secure shelter, bathroom and an office or family area Come discover the view, the atmosphere, and the unique rhythm of the ancient North of Tel Aviv!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,88M
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
Residential quarter Spectaculaire penthouse avec vue sur la mer a andromeda reborn
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$14,11M
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Duplex Elegant au nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,11M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Show all Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$843,315
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$846,450
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications