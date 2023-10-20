Residential quarter Duplex Elegant au nord ancien de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the popular area of the ancient North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street — a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and transport —
discover a beautiful 4 bedroom duplex for sale :
100 m2 + 20 m2 sunny terrace
Main floor: spacious living room, modern kitchen, guest toilet, and large terrace of 20 m2 facing facade
On the lower floor: 3 bedrooms including a master suite, secure shelter, bathroom and an office or family area
Come discover the view, the atmosphere, and the unique rhythm of the ancient North of Tel Aviv!
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return