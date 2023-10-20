  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
02/03/2025
$702,250
10/02/2025
$692,750
01/01/2025
$695,250
;
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24050
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A bright apartment, TAMA 38, advanced, 3 air directions, close to gardens, schools, cafes, shops, shopping centers, bus, immediately

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,00M
Residential quarter Au coeur de talbiey
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Le reve devenu realite a bayt vegan - jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,56M
Residential quarter magnifique appartement 4 pieces a vendre a kiryat menachem rue islande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$997,195
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$702,250
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En exclusivite une maison cosy dans le quartier neve haim a hadera
Residential quarter En exclusivite une maison cosy dans le quartier neve haim a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$969,105
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in a quiet and appreciated area of French-speaking families! Its characteristics: - House of 5.5 rooms of 170 m2, - Field of 350 m2, - Bright living room, - Casher Kitchen, - A secure roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix d un appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,22M
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets. Characteristics: - An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!), - A living area of 370 m2 dis…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications