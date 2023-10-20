Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
BZH
The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in a quiet and appreciated area of French-speaking families!
Its characteristics:
- House of 5.5 rooms of 170 m2,
- Field of 350 m2,
- Bright living room,
- Casher Kitchen,
- A secure roo…
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets.
Characteristics:
- An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!),
- A living area of 370 m2 dis…
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…