Residential quarter Baka jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,685
6
ID: 26317
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the Ramat Baka district 1 minute walk from Rivka Street in a standing building, very beautiful 2 room penthouse of 60 m2 located on the 5th floor with 10 m2 of terrace soucca, quiet apartment and sunny, open view .1 parking space and 1 cellar .

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

