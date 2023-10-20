Residential quarter Toit prive

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,61M
02/03/2025
$2,61M
10/02/2025
$2,58M
01/01/2025
$2,59M
;
10
ID: 24060
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

On the beautiful and pastoral street Caspi with panoramic views of the old town. Private entrance, 2 succah terraces + private roof and a private elevator on each floor, renovated with great potential.

Jerusalem, Israel

