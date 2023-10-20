Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
EXCLUSIVE BEST TOWER ???? FOR SALE LUXE BOULEVARD ROTHSCHILD
6 750 000,00
Discover this incredible 75 m2 apartment located in the prestigious Meier Tower on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv's most sought-after address. This exceptional property offers high-end features and luxury materials for unparalleled comfort.
Characteristics of the apartment :
75 m2
2.5 rooms, including a large living room
Beautiful natural light
Parking included
Storage space
Finishes and luxury materials
The tower offers an impressive complex with:
Swimming pool
Fitness Centre
Pool room
Sports hall
Spa
Maintenance of the building : 2500 nis per month
Arnona: 900 every 2 months
Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive towers, offering the comfort and elegance you deserve.
Contact us now for more information and to plan a visit!
Premium Real Estate
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
