  Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild

Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
20/02/2026
$2,12M
02/04/2025
$1,90M
;
3
ID: 25597
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
EXCLUSIVE BEST TOWER ???? FOR SALE LUXE BOULEVARD ROTHSCHILD 6 750 000,00 Discover this incredible 75 m2 apartment located in the prestigious Meier Tower on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv's most sought-after address. This exceptional property offers high-end features and luxury materials for unparalleled comfort. Characteristics of the apartment : 75 m2 2.5 rooms, including a large living room Beautiful natural light Parking included Storage space Finishes and luxury materials The tower offers an impressive complex with: Swimming pool Fitness Centre Pool room Sports hall Spa Maintenance of the building : 2500 nis per month Arnona: 900 every 2 months Don't miss this unique opportunity to live in one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive towers, offering the comfort and elegance you deserve. Contact us now for more information and to plan a visit! Premium Real Estate

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications