  4. Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan

Residential quarter En plein centre de bait vagan

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,39M
02/04/2025
$2,39M
16/02/2025
$2,39M
07/01/2025
$2,33M
;
6
ID: 24408
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the center of Bait Vegan very beautiful cottage 220 m 2 Habitable with 120 m2 terrace + 120 m2 garden + cellar and parking

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

