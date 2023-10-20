  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin

A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
20/02/2026
$2,26M
02/04/2025
$2,02M
;
5
ID: 25607
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN 109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Duplex penthouse High-end finishes Parking New building This magnificent south-west facing duplex offers an exceptional living environment with direct elevator access to the apartment from the upper floor. You can access the apartment from both levels. Upper level: Open kitchen Bright living room Guest toilets Large terrace of 60 m2 Lower level: 2 comfortable rooms 1 modern bathroom 3 m2 balcony Florentine District Price charged: ILS 7,200,000 Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
