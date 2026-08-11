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Residential properties for sale in Western Greece, Greece

;
Municipality of Pyrgos
14
Municipality of Patras
9
Municipality of Aigialeia
12
Municipal Unit of Kalavryta
5
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51 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Egira, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floo…
$123,974
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 72 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 be…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Varvasaina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Varvasaina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$305,357
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Se…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of li…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mount…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Valimi, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Valimi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 272 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 191 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$1,51M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Katakolo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Katakolo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 153 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Patras, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$776,944
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 352 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 352 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
Area 177 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 177 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cott…
$692,552
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kaloudi, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kaloudi, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 3…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Akrata, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Akrata, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 be…
$187,733
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Western Greece

apartments
houses

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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