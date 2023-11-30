Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Western Greece

Residential properties for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Municipality of Aigialeia
20
Municipality of Patras
16
Municipal Unit of Diakopto
12
Municipality of Pyrgos
10
Municipal Unit of Patras
9
Municipality of Nafpaktia
7
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Municipal Unit of Antirrio
5
Show more
85 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Xylokera, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Xylokera, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view in Lechena, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bed…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€300,000
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsipian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsipian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Mesolongi, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Mesolongi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Property Code: 3-991 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
€72,000
Leave a request
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chrysanthi, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysanthi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€125,555
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€460,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
€360,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Romanian, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Myrsini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 306 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Charam, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Charam, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lechena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 216 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Zacharo, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Zacharo, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Zacharo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€270,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 375 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists …
€1,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kato Alissos, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kato Alissos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Western Greece

apartments
houses

Properties features in Western Greece, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir