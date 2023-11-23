Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kalavryta

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Kalavryta Peloponnese settlement Kalyvitis detached house of 150 sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.…
€300,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€100,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir