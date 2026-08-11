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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Rio, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Rio, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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