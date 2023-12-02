Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The semi-basement consists of one s…
€2,80M
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in central Greece. The semi-basement consists of on…
€530,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€300,000
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nafpaktos, Greece

