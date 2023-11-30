Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Aegio

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Valimitika, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Valimitika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Temeni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Temeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€372,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir