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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

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houses
4
4 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$439,224
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mount…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 191 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 191 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are: solar panels…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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