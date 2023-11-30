Apartments for sale in Western Greece, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room apartment in Municipality of Mesolongi, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Mesolongi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Property Code: 3-991 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €72.000 . This 40 sq. m.…
€72,000
€72,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
€80,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
€90,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Lampeti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Lampeti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€165,000
€165,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pyrgos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€130,000
€130,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with furnishings in Skioessa, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
€90,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dimitropoulo, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dimitropoulo, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
€160,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Antirio, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Antirio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€160,000
€160,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
€90,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Skioessa, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Skioessa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€80,000
€80,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Ancient Olympia, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Ancient Olympia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€60,000
€60,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kato Kavouri, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kato Kavouri, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
€105,000
€105,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Vonitsa, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
€78,000
€78,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€100,000
€100,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Porovitsa beach, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Porovitsa beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€98,000
€98,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Porovitsa beach, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Porovitsa beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…
€101,000
€101,000
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

