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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of o…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lechena, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lechena, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 b…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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