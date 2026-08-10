Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Antirrio
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Antirrio, Greece

;
2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$242,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$224,335
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Antirrio, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go