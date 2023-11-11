Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Kalavryta

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Kalavryta, Greece

1 property total found
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 113 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€100,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kalavryta, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir