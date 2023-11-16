Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

Amaliada
3
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
€3,50M
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The semi…
€360,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Kardamas, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Kardamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
An unfinished cottage with an area of ​​136 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula, in Amaliyad.…
€80,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Roviata, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Roviata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. T…
€450,000

Property types in Municipality of Ilida

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
