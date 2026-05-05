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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/7
Studio with an area of 24.9 square meters. on the 4th floor in an eco-friendly residential c…
$143,436
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with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
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