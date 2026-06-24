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Studios for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

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Thessaloniki
12
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
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13 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Buy a studio of 30 m2 in the center of Thessaloniki - investment property in the area of Ayi…
$147,519
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Are you looking for liquid property for renting or living at a cost available? Our agency is…
$104,486
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
We offer for sale a cozy apartment on the first line of the sea in the picturesque resort vi…
$141,726
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Value OneValue One
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Studio 30 m2 in the center of Thessaloniki - ready-made investment property with furniture a…
$162,907
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6
We bring to your attention an exclusive luxury studio located in the heart of Thessaloniki -…
$125,597
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
We offer a bright and cozy apartment in one of the most popular and dynamic areas of Thessal…
$150,529
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
We offer a bright and spacious studio apartment in one of the most popular residential areas…
$189,041
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale is a fully renovated and furnished studio of 35 m2 in Agios Dimitrios, in the heart…
$82,489
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a fully renovated investment studio with an area of 29 square meters in the area…
$76,710
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
New apartments in Kryopigi, Halkidiki - modern property by the sea with high investment pote…
$153,412
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale is a luxury studio of 25 square meters in the heart of Thessaloniki, in the histori…
$129,123
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Thessaloniki, Dioikitirio: For sale TWO-ROOM Studio 34sq.m. on the ground floor ideal for ex…
$76,161
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a fully renovated studio with an area of 45 m2 (39 m2 of usable area) in one of …
$149,941
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська

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