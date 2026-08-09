Studios for Sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

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Studios for sale in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$104,050
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 250 meters from the sandy beach. …
$92,489
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Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a luxurious studio in an under construction project located in Halkidiki, Greece…
$148,083
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Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 650 meters from the sandy beach. …
$86,708
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
The new building with apartments is located 500 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$104,050
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
Introducing a new project in Halkidiki, Greece, offering luxurious studio living with amazin…
$119,606
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Halkidiki Properties Real Estate
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to our new construction project! We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journ…
$97,627
Leave a request
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