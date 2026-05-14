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Studios for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

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7 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Are you looking for liquid property for renting or living at a cost available? Our agency is…
$104,486
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
For sale is a fully renovated and furnished studio of 35 m2 in Agios Dimitrios, in the heart…
$82,489
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale is a luxury studio of 25 square meters in the heart of Thessaloniki, in the histori…
$129,123
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
AdriastarAdriastar
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
We offer a bright and cozy apartment in one of the most popular and dynamic areas of Thessal…
$168,026
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
We offer a bright and spacious studio apartment in one of the most popular residential areas…
$189,041
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/7
A turnkey studio apartment in Thessaloniki with an area of 33 square meters on the 6th floor…
$100,720
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6
We bring to your attention an exclusive luxury studio located in the heart of Thessaloniki -…
$125,597
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська

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