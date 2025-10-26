Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Piraeus
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Piraeus, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment I3 at Portside Residence is a stylish, fully furnished 2-bedroom unit designed wit…
$185,668
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/8
A set of studios apartments, in new buildings. Two apartments of the studio are in Piraeus,…
$271,453
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/7
This wider area of Piraeus is called Freattyda and has always been the epicenter of life, tr…
$162,968
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/7
This wider area of Piraeus is called Freattyda and has always been the epicenter of life, tr…
$304,207
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Apartment Studio, in a very good central, tourist location! The most central area of ​​Pira…
$98,358
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/4
Buena Vista, 7-story residential building, Suitable for the design of Greece gold visa 25…
$164,135
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
PIRAEUS STUDENTS APARTMENTS This project is a reconstruction of a modern 8 floor building w…
$271,413
Leave a request

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go