Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nea Propontida
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Nea Kallikrateia
6
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
The new building with apartments is located 300 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikrat…
$86,640
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
The studio is located in a popular tourist Nea Kallikratia 650 meters from the sandy beach. …
$82,080
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
The modern complex is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village 700 meters to the gr…
$102,600
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Erakleia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Erakleia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of three blocks A-B-C    Block (A) It is developed on a vertical pl…
$87,274
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
The new building with apartments is located 650 meters from the sandy beach in Kallikratia. …
$57,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Area 40 m²
The new building is located 150 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. The end of c…
$114,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/3
Welcome to our new construction project! We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journ…
$85,220
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go