Studios for Sale in Kavala, Greece

15 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Kavala, Timios Stavros: 52 sq.m. studio for sale. in a semi-basement with oil central heatin…
€68,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio 50 sq.m. for sale. on the ground floor of 2 levels with individual el…
€33,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Dexameni, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 65.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ747). …
€65,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 79.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ731).…
€79,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 87.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ732).…
€87,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 89.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ733).…
€89,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 90.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ734).…
€90,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 77.400€ (Listing No ΝΠ730).…
€77,400
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
Studio for sale in Agios Loukas, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 75.500€ (Listing No ΝΠ729).…
€75,500
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
 Kavala, Agios Loukas: For sale in a UNDER CONSTRUCTION building Studio 43 sq.m. on the 3rd …
€90,300
1 room studio apartment in Palio, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Maisonette for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No Β…
€50,000
1 room studio apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 80.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ584). An…
€80,000
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 room studio apartment with Bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Kavala, AGIOS PAVLOS: STUDIO for sale 49 sq.m. The property faces the ground floor of the ap…
€33,000
2 room Studio apartment with Bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room Studio apartment with Bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in Palio, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 170.000€ (Listing No LA156). An…
€185,000
Studio apartment with Bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment with Bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale in Rapsani, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ115). Anot…
€33,000

