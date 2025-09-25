Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Studios for Sale in Greece

Athens
4
Macedonia and Thrace
23
Attica
19
Municipality of Athens
4
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/7
Modern Living & Investment Potential in Kallithea: Allure Suites Discover Allure Suites —…
$141,647
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go