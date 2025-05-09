Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Apartments for sale in the tourist town of Pefkohori are only 60 m from the sandy beach. Ide…
$188,327
Leave a request
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 138 m²
Complex with 5 studios for rent is located in the center of Polychrono village 200 meters fr…
$471,415
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/2
The studio is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 600 meters to the sandy beach. …
$117,854
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
The studios are located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 700 meters to the sandy beach…
$106,068
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kassandra Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go