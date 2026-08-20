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Studios for sale in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 room studio apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room studio apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Thessaloniki, Dioikitirio: For sale TWO-ROOM Studio 34sq.m. on the ground floor ideal for ex…
$76 161
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