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Residential properties for sale in South Aegean, Greece

;
Kea Municipality
5
Municipality of Thira
10
Thira Municipal Unit
10
Municipality of Mykonos
8
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36 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Karterados, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Santorini – Dual-residence property, private courtyard & wheelchair accessible – 1/6 Ownersh…
$97,910
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3 bedroom house in Fira, Greece
3 bedroom house
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Santorini Villa with Jacuzzi – 1/6 Ownership for €360,000 At owners.gr, with the co-owner…
$424,671
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3 bedroom house in Paros Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom house
Paros Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 000 m²
Paros Residence 170 sq.m. – 5,000 sq.m. Plot – 3 Bedrooms, Private Pool – 1/6 Co-Ownership f…
$254,876
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS5743 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 3.500.000 . This 260.00 sq…
$4,03M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
$3,44M
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2 bedroom house in Analipsi, Greece
2 bedroom house
Analipsi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
In beautiful Astypalea, the ’’Butterfly’’ Island of the Aegean, a paradise on earth, this go…
$281,100
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5741 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Houlakia for € 930.000 . This 108.00 sq.…
$1,07M
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Villa 12 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 121 m²
Property Code: HPS5737 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 10.500.000 . This 1121.00 …
$12,08M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Property Code: HPS5736 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Pisses for € 0 . This 330.00 sq. m. Villa …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in South Aegean, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Naxos island Agidia village. For sale on one of the most beautiful islandsof the Cyclades: 2…
$757,487
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1 bedroom apartment in Galissas, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Galissas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type:…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Property Code: HPS5740 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Panormos for € 2.000.000 . This 338.00 s…
$2,30M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Antiparos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 583 m²
Area: 583 m2 Land area: 4,590 m2 Bedrooms: 8 Bathrooms: 10 Garage: 4 Loca…
Price on request
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Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Korissia, Greece
3 bedroom house
Korissia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Set in a truly privileged location on the island of Kea, in the sought-after area of Vourkar…
$506,667
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA This stunning 120 sq.m. villa sits on a sprawling 6,000 sq.m. plot, blending …
$1,10M
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Cottage in Psarou, Greece
Cottage
Psarou, Greece
Area 285 m²
Mykonos island, Faneromeni area, detached house unfinished of 285 sq.m. on a plot of 4000 sq…
$1,51M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 495 m²
Property Code: HPS5589 - Villa FOR SALE in Kea Spathi for € 5.000.000 . This 495 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Modern Semi-Detached House | Prime Location in Santorini Location: Santorini — 2.5k…
$374,989
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 500 m²
Area: 1500 m2 Land area: 8000 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 Contemporary villa…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
MYKONOS, KANALIA Mykonos, Greece The villa in Mykonos, Kanalia offers a unique opportuni…
$2,15M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Emporio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emporio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the traditional village of Emporio, this exquisite villa complex offers 240m² of …
$1,76M
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3 bedroom house in Naxos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 4
Wonderful detached house 189 sq.m. with 4 levels in Greece, Naxos, Aggidia for sale! It c…
$376,931
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2 bedroom house in Pyrgos Kallistis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Pyrgos Kallistis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
Property Details: Location: Pyrgos Kallistis, Santorini Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 …
$301,771
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2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
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5 room house in Kea Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
A unique property in an amazing - quiet location. In front of the sea and the wave. With sta…
$889,737
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is located in the southern part of Athens close to the centre of Voula in a quie…
$587,181
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly Built Luxury Villa for Sale in Andros,with big land plot Property Overview Lo…
$969,804
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Firostefani, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Firostefani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Houses for sale in Santorini,  Firostefani. Luxury houses for sale in Santorini. Homes fo…
$811,387
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House in Fira, Greece
House
Fira, Greece
Area 360 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
$1,68M
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4 room house in Fira, Greece
4 room house
Fira, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
$841,224
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Property types in South Aegean

apartments
houses

Properties features in South Aegean, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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