Realting.com
Greece
Residential
South Aegean
Residential properties for sale in South Aegean, Greece
Municipality of Mykonos
21
Municipality of Rhodes
21
Rhodes
19
Municipality of Thira
14
Thira Municipal Unit
13
Mykonos
10
Municipality of Andros
6
Municipality of Tinos
6
Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades
5
Tinos
5
Municipality of Paros
4
Ialysos
3
Naxos
3
87 properties total found
2 room apartment with elevator, with Airy
Municipality of Kos, Greece
2
1
91 m²
€105,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Parikia, Greece
3
70 m²
2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
€340,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Thira, Greece
4
70 m²
2
Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece We offer furnished vill…
€428,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Galani, Greece
5
1
100 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
€160,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
2
1
95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
4 room house
Municipality of Thira, Greece
4
4
180 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
€800,000
House
Municipality of Thira, Greece
360 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
€1,60M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ktinados, Greece
2
1
38 m²
1
For sale apartment of 38 sq.meters in Cyclades. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ormos Ysternion, Greece
4
1
93 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters on Islands. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€262,000
Cottage with Traditional house
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
285 m²
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
5
320 m²
€2,00M
2 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Agkeria, Greece
2
120 m²
2 bedrooms and 2 living rooms (can accommodate 9 people) 3 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
4
4
450 m²
€1,50M
Cottage with Traditional house
Oia, Greece
150 m²
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
€2,00M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
10
4
655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
€3,47M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Ano Aprovato, Greece
3
152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
€250,000
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
6
6
200 m²
The building with 6 apartments for sale is located in Loutra village, 200 meters from the sa…
€360,000
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
6
4
175 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Loutra village on the hill with fantastic sea and mou…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alopronia, Greece
3
1
114 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€250,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Potamos, Greece
1
226 m²
3
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Aghia Anna, Greece
4
2
142 m²
2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 2 le…
€400,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
4
3
123 m²
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghia Anna, Greece
6
3
142 m²
3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€385,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
7
3
150 m²
3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
2
2
144 m²
Property Code: 1473 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 144 sq.m, 3 levels Santo…
€375,000
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
4
150 m²
Property Code: 1461 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, on the facade Country House of total surface 15…
€100,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grigos, Greece
3
3
240 m²
Property Code: 1458 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 240 sq.m, 2 levels Patmo…
€2,00M
5 room house with Bedrooms
Apollonia, Greece
5
3
200 m²
Property Code: 1448 - FOR SALE 5 Bedrooms, House of total surface 200 sq.m, 3 levels Sifno…
€700,000
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
6
5
290 m²
Property Code: 1387 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 290 sq.m, 2 levels Mykon…
€1,40M
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
2
1
75 m²
Property Code: 1302 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 75 sq.m, on the Ground f…
€350,000
