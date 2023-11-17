Houses for sale in South Aegean, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor co…
€160,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, inepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional country…
€630,000
4 room house in Municipality of Thira, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
€800,000
House in Municipality of Thira, Greece
House
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Area 360 m²
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
€1,60M
Cottage with Traditional house in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Area 285 m²
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
€2,00M
2 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Agkeria, Greece
2 room house with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Agkeria, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
2 bedrooms and 2 living rooms (can accommodate 9 people) 3 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen…
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€1,50M
Cottage with Traditional house in Oia, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Oia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
€2,00M
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
€3,47M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 114 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€250,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ano Potamos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ano Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale old construction maisonette of 226 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€300,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 2 le…
€400,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghios Prokopios, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€360,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Aghia Anna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Cyclades. The maisonette has 3 le…
€385,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
€850,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Property Code: 1473 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 144 sq.m, 3 levels Santo…
€375,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Property Code: 1461 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, on the facade Country House of total surface 15…
€100,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Grigos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Grigos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1458 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 240 sq.m, 2 levels Patmo…
€2,00M
5 room house with Bedrooms in Apollonia, Greece
5 room house with Bedrooms
Apollonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1448 - FOR SALE 5 Bedrooms, House of total surface 200 sq.m, 3 levels Sifno…
€700,000
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Property Code: 1387 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 290 sq.m, 2 levels Mykon…
€1,40M
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 1302 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 75 sq.m, on the Ground f…
€350,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Andros FOR SALE House 3 Bedroom(s) 1 Livingroom(s) 1 Kitchen(s) 2 Bathroom(s) Size: 120 m2,…
€180,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Code: 1197 - Perissa FOR SALE Traditional Detached house with a total area of 65 sq.m. Groun…
€165,000
House with Bedrooms in Danakos, Greece
House with Bedrooms
Danakos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Code: 1158 - Chimaros Village, Tsikalario, Naxos FOR SALE Stone-built Traditional House with…
€50,000
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Ref: 181 - Thira For sale Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 4 Bathrooms, 1 WC, 400 …
€1,50M
3 room house with Bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Complex of houses is located near Loutra village on the cliff towards the sea. The distance …
€310,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
This maisonetta is located only 100 meters from the great sandy beach in a cozy Loutra villa…
€150,000
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
€1,75M

