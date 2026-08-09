Apartments for sale in South Aegean, Greece

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Apartments in South Aegean, Greece

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4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Galissas, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Galissas, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type:…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Parikia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Parikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a swimming pool and gardens at 50 meters from the sea, Paros, Greec…
$353,697
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Aghia Anna, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Aghia Anna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is located in the southern part of Athens close to the centre of Voula in a quie…
$587,181
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece We offer furnished vill…
$450,928
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Properties features in South Aegean, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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