Residential properties for sale in Rhodes, Greece

Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kritika, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of 2 be…
€580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€265,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€720,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
€400,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale two apartments with an autonomous entrance on the ground floor of 120 sq.…
€280,000
5 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
5 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 230 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The duplex is situated…
€620,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
€700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground flo…
€130,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 500 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The maisonette has…
€650,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livin…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kremasti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kremasti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house consists of 4 bedrooms,…
€600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€400,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
€2,50M

