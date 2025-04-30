Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea
84
Municipality of Glyfada
67
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
46
Municipality of Alimos
34
20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
New low-rise residence close to a park and a marina, Paleo Faliro, Greece We offer new apar…
$405,711
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Gre…
$642,895
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece We offer apartmen…
$326,607
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with private swimming poo…
$721,895
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with an underground parking, Kallithea, Greece We offer apartments with pa…
$246,651
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece We offer luxury apartme…
$401,365
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
$451,019
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a garden near the beaches, Glyfada, Greece We offer modern flats …
$1,68M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
$142,519
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments wit…
$453,035
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece We offer luminous a…
$1,15M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer sea view apartments with bal…
$644,976
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a parking and a garden, Kalithea, Greece We offer apartments with balconies.…
$213,258
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece We offer luminou…
$322,488
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Athens, Gre…
$213,258
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence with swimming pools near the sea, Athens, Greece We offer a duplex a…
$1,09M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
$1,07M
