Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea
84
Municipality of Glyfada
67
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
46
Municipality of Alimos
34
31 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floo…
$526,738
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 178 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$897,619
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 8th floor and 9th floo…
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$333,998
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$558,342
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 6th…
$500,997
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$485,341
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$122,118
3 room apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Maisonette apartments on the ground and first floor, 77 sq.m. with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$250,498
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/2
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$459,247
4 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$448,810
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$297,467
2 bedroom
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 10th floor. …
$568,346
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$474,903
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$339,217
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$443,359
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 158 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$540,213
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$366,354
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$472,753
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 262 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$2,66M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$553,184
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$448,810
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$825,762
