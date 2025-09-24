Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/7
Modern Living & Investment Potential in Kallithea: Allure Suites Discover Allure Suites —…
$141,647
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/3
Moschato Hive is an exclusive project that transforms the status of the land from industrial…
$302,686
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/3
The new building of 2022 in the style of Bohaus,In the heart of Callithea,There are 3 studio…
$83,565
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/7
We present to your attention a new project in Athens - Allore Suites!  Athens area - everyon…
$119,653
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
A unique project is built in the Kallifa region. Designed with a unique style and amazing d…
$148,681
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go