Apartments with garden for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea
84
Municipality of Glyfada
67
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
46
Municipality of Alimos
34
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern residence near a park, Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments with private swimming poo…
$721,895
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a garden near the beaches, Glyfada, Greece We offer modern flats …
$1,68M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments in a residential complex with a swimming pool, a garden and a parking, Kallit…
$142,519
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a parking and a garden, Kalithea, Greece We offer apartments with balconies.…
$213,258
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 8
New residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Kallithea, Greece We offer luminou…
$322,488
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and an underground parking, Athens, Gre…
$213,258
Leave a request

