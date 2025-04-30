Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea
84
Municipality of Glyfada
67
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
46
Municipality of Alimos
34
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
48 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floo…
$526,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$354,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$480,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$217,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Two luxurious maisonettes of 126.24 sq m with internal elevator and sea view for sale! Two …
$826,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 8th floor and 9th floo…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$552,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$323,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
$451,019
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$886,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
6 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
6 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 255 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a garden near the beaches, Glyfada, Greece We offer modern flats …
$1,68M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$416,804
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$694,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$744,896
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$224,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments wit…
$453,035
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$271,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
Leave a request

Property types in Regional Unit of South Athens

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go