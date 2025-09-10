Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
Maisonette for sale, 1st and 2nd floors (2 levels), located in the Alimos – Customs – Tax Of…
$584,853
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
Fifth floor. Apartment of 119.91 sq.m. with 3 bedrooms, living room, open plan kitchen, bath…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-level maisonette apartments on the 1st and 2nd floors, with an area of 77 square meters.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
PALAIO FALIRO BUILDING High End Construction Proudly we would like to present our high…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go