Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of South Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

Municipality of Kallithea
84
Municipality of Glyfada
67
Municipality of Palaio Faliro
46
Municipality of Alimos
34
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Two luxurious maisonettes of 126.24 sq m with internal elevator and sea view for sale! Two …
$826,487
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Regional Unit of South Athens

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go