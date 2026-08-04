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New apartments for sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Vaia, Greece
from
$284,737
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa Location: Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece Modern apartment in a new boutique residential development on Aegina Island, one of the most picturesque islands in the Saronic Gulf. The project combines an excellent location near the beac…
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