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New apartments for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

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Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$286,554
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View  Located in the prestigious area of Glyfada on the Athens Riviera, this apartment offers an excellent opportunity for both comfortable living and investment. The property qualifies for the Greek Golden Visa Program, allowing foreign investors to obt…
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