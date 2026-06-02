Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa

Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa

Location: Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece

Modern apartment in a new boutique residential development on Aegina Island, one of the most picturesque islands in the Saronic Gulf. The project combines an excellent location near the beach, contemporary architecture, outstanding energy efficiency, and strong investment potential. The property is ideal both as a holiday home or permanent residence and for obtaining Greek residency through the Golden Visa program.

Apartment Features

Price: €250,000

40 m²

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

About the Project

This modern residential complex is located in Agia Marina, the most sought-after resort area on Aegina Island. The boutique development consists of only 11 apartments ranging from 28 to 66 m² with one or two bedrooms. The architecture follows a minimalist design philosophy, focusing on natural light, functionality, and timeless aesthetics.

The building has an A+ energy efficiency rating and features advanced engineering solutions designed to provide maximum comfort while minimizing operating costs.

Project Highlights

Energy Class A+

Smart Home system

Autonomous heating and cooling with heat pump

Energy-efficient aluminum window systems with superior thermal and acoustic insulation

Reinforced security entrance door

Solar water heater

Modern LED lighting

Thermal insulation façade

Large panoramic windows providing abundant natural light

Location

The complex is situated in Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece, the island's most popular seaside destination.

Nearby you will find:

Sandy beaches with crystal-clear waters

Agia Marina Port

Cafés, restaurants, and traditional tavernas

Supermarkets

Pharmacy and ATMs

Public transport stop

The famous Temple of Aphaia

The island is just a 25-minute high-speed ferry ride from Piraeus Port, making it an excellent choice for both permanent living and holiday escapes.

Investment Benefits

Eligible for the Greece Golden Visa program

Meets the €250,000 investment threshold

High rental demand driven by year-round tourism

Excellent opportunity for both short-term and long-term rentals

Modern energy-efficient residential development

Limited number of apartments, ensuring long-term value

Developer

The project is developed by Lux&Easy, a Greek design and construction company specializing in modern, energy-efficient residential developments.