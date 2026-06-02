Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa

Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Location: Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece
Modern apartment in a new boutique residential development on Aegina Island, one of the most picturesque islands in the Saronic Gulf. The project combines an excellent location near the beach, contemporary architecture, outstanding energy efficiency, and strong investment potential. The property is ideal both as a holiday home or permanent residence and for obtaining Greek residency through the Golden Visa program.
Apartment Features
About the Project
This modern residential complex is located in Agia Marina, the most sought-after resort area on Aegina Island. The boutique development consists of only 11 apartments ranging from 28 to 66 m² with one or two bedrooms. The architecture follows a minimalist design philosophy, focusing on natural light, functionality, and timeless aesthetics.
The building has an A+ energy efficiency rating and features advanced engineering solutions designed to provide maximum comfort while minimizing operating costs.
Project Highlights
Location
The complex is situated in Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece, the island's most popular seaside destination.
Nearby you will find:
The island is just a 25-minute high-speed ferry ride from Piraeus Port, making it an excellent choice for both permanent living and holiday escapes.
Investment Benefits
Developer
The project is developed by Lux&Easy, a Greek design and construction company specializing in modern, energy-efficient residential developments.