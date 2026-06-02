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Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa

Vaia, Greece
from
$284,737
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 38153
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Islands
  • City
    Municipality of Aegina
  • Village
    Vaia
  • Address
    Aigina Mesagros

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa

Location: Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece

Modern apartment in a new boutique residential development on Aegina Island, one of the most picturesque islands in the Saronic Gulf. The project combines an excellent location near the beach, contemporary architecture, outstanding energy efficiency, and strong investment potential. The property is ideal both as a holiday home or permanent residence and for obtaining Greek residency through the Golden Visa program.

Apartment Features

  • Price: €250,000
  • 40 m²
  • 1 bedroom
  • 1 bathroom

About the Project

This modern residential complex is located in Agia Marina, the most sought-after resort area on Aegina Island. The boutique development consists of only 11 apartments ranging from 28 to 66 m² with one or two bedrooms. The architecture follows a minimalist design philosophy, focusing on natural light, functionality, and timeless aesthetics.

The building has an A+ energy efficiency rating and features advanced engineering solutions designed to provide maximum comfort while minimizing operating costs.

Project Highlights

  • Energy Class A+
  • Smart Home system
  • Autonomous heating and cooling with heat pump
  • Energy-efficient aluminum window systems with superior thermal and acoustic insulation
  • Reinforced security entrance door
  • Solar water heater
  • Modern LED lighting
  • Thermal insulation façade
  • Large panoramic windows providing abundant natural light

Location

The complex is situated in Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece, the island's most popular seaside destination.

Nearby you will find:

  • Sandy beaches with crystal-clear waters
  • Agia Marina Port
  • Cafés, restaurants, and traditional tavernas
  • Supermarkets
  • Pharmacy and ATMs
  • Public transport stop
  • The famous Temple of Aphaia

The island is just a 25-minute high-speed ferry ride from Piraeus Port, making it an excellent choice for both permanent living and holiday escapes.

Investment Benefits

  • Eligible for the Greece Golden Visa program
  • Meets the €250,000 investment threshold
  • High rental demand driven by year-round tourism
  • Excellent opportunity for both short-term and long-term rentals
  • Modern energy-efficient residential development
  • Limited number of apartments, ensuring long-term value

Developer

The project is developed by Lux&Easy, a Greek design and construction company specializing in modern, energy-efficient residential developments.

Location on the map

Vaia, Greece
Food & Drink
Leisure

Video Review of residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa

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Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Vaia, Greece
from
$284,737
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